Britain braced for strong winds and rain as Storm Isha approaches

Warnings of heavy rain, strong wind and possible flooding have been issued by the UK's Met Office as Storm Isha approaches from the Atlantic.

The ninth named storm of the winter is expected to cause disruption across the whole country, Met Office forecaster Ellie Glaisyer said.

"Quite often we see storms affecting the north-west or the southern half of the UK, whereas [with] this one, later on Sunday and into Monday, the whole of the UK is covered by a warning, which is relatively rare," she said.

"t's a very widespread storm. Heavy rain will affect everybody, those strong winds will affect everybody.

"That's the main difference to previous storms we have seen."

Parts of Tewkesbury, western England, are submerged by floodwater after the Severn and Avon rivers burst their banks due to Storm Henk. Less than three weeks later more storm warning are in place. AFP

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind for northern and western England, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland from Sunday into Monday.

Another warning will come into force across parts of Sussex and Kent on Monday morning.

The Met Office added there was a risk to life in coastal areas from large waves and debris being blown onshore, as well as potential damage to buildings.

Read More Storm Henk pummels UK with London flights delayed and travel disrupted

East Midlands Railway said it expected "significant disruption" on Sunday and Monday with delays to services likely, while police in Scotland advised people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 80kph, with the potential to hit 120kph, with energy companies warning of possible power cuts should infrastructure be damaged.

Currently, the record for the number of named storms to hit the UK in the 12 months from September to August is 11 in 2015/16, when the Met Office began the practice of naming them.

Another as yet unnamed storm system is hard on the heels of Isha, which could hit parts of the UK later in the week.

Cold Arctic air has been pushing south into North America, making the jet stream more active which, in turn, rapidly moves stormy weather eastward across the Atlantic, the Met Office said.