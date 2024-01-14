Six pro-Palestine activists arrested over plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Six members of Palestine Action were arrested at locations in Liverpool, London and Brighton on Sunday, suspected of being part of a plan to disrupt the London Stock Exchange.

Police believe the group was planning to cause damage and put on a lock on the building on Monday to prevent the stock exchange from trading.

The arrests were made after information shared by the Daily Express, the Metropolitan Police said.

READ MORE Rallies held throughout Europe to call for release of Hamas hostages held for 100 days

A man, aged 31, was arrested on Sunday in Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

Another five people, all believed to be part of the same plot, were arrested later on Sunday for the same offence, Scotland Yard said.

A woman, 29, was arrested in Albert Road, Brent, and a 23-year-old man was arrested in Voss Street, Tower Hamlets.

Two women, aged 28 and 26, were arrested in Liverpool.

And a man, 27, was arrested in Brighton.

The force said there was a “suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action”.

Six people have been arrested by detectives investigating a plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange.



The six - all members of Palestine Action - were arrested in Liverpool, London and Brighton today.



They remain in custody.https://t.co/mwwIQXhkQj — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 14, 2024

"These are significant arrests," Det Supt Sian Thomas said.

"We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt, which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully."

Israel-Gaza war protests - in pictures

YEMEN PROTEST ISRAEL GAZA CONFLICT A protester in Sana'a, Yemen, covering his face with a keffiyeh. EPA

"I'm grateful to the Express for their willingness to provide information gleaned from their own investigation.

"It was instrumental in helping us to intervene successfully.

"Having only been provided with the material on Friday afternoon we had limited time to act."