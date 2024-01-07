UK warnings of ice and snow as flood chaos expected to continue

The UK is bracing itself for a week of extreme cold after new weather warnings were issued on Sunday.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of ice and snow, from 4 to 10am on Monday, which could affect roads and trains in parts of Greater London, Kent, Surrey, East and West Sussex.

Meanwhile, an amber cold-health alert was issued by the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency for parts of England, including the Midlands, and the North and south-west.

A sunken boat on the River Thames in Oxfordshire, as the UK reels from the aftermath of Storm Henk. AP

A yellow cold-health alert will remain for London, and other parts of the North and East of England through next week.

Many parts of the country are only just dealing with the aftermath of Storm Henk, which caused widespread flooding and two deaths, with more than 170 flood warnings still in place.

The Environment Agency estimated that more than 1,800 properties had flooded after the storm, with more chaos expected until Monday.

Countries across Europe are dealing with devastating floods from heavy rain in the past week, while an Arctic blast has led to extreme colds in Scandinavia.