Fireworks and drones illuminate London skyline as thousands ring in 2024

London told the world the city is “A Place for Everyone” as thousands of revellers started 2024 with fireworks and drones that lit up the sky over the capital.

“London: A Place for Everyone” was written high above the crowds after the bongs of Big Ben sounded midnight.

READ MORE World welcomes New Year with fireworks and prayers

The display, a mix of fireworks, drones and narration, marked the king’s coronation year and also used King Charles’ quote to mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush crossing in which he said the new arrivals “collectively enrich the fabric of our national life”.

New Year’s celebrations across UAE - in pictures

UAE-NEW YEAR Fireworks light up the sky by the landmark Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Ryan Lim / AFP

There were repeated references to London’s diversity and inclusivity, with the capital telling the world everyone is welcome in a city where people can be themselves.

The show, designed by the Cambridgeshire-based pyrotechnics firm Titanium Fireworks, boasted more than 12,000 fireworks.

Revellers also gathered for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay firework display as musicians hyped the crowd up for an evening of entertainment.

Thousands of people attended a sold out Princes Garden Street Party and Concert in the Gardens in what marked the festival's 30th anniversary.

The event, organised by UniqueAssembly and City of Edinburgh Council, was headlined by Pulp, who have not played in the city in 20 years.

Following their set, the fireworks began at midnight and ended at around 00.50am on Monday.