MPs say Israel attacks ‘not proportionate’ as Cameron seeks European support

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will visit Paris and Rome on Tuesday in a bid to foster European unity on the Israel-Gaza war, Ukraine and efforts to tackle unauthorised migration.

During the one-day trip, Mr Cameron will meet the leaders of France and Italy, Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni, as well as their foreign ministers.

His visit follows Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's meeting with Ms Meloni on Saturday, with the leader of Britain's Conservative Party warning that the threat of migration could “overwhelm” European states.

Ahead of his trip, Mr Cameron – who resigned as prime minister after the UK electorate voted to leave the EU during the 2016 Brexit referendum – said Britain needed to “strengthen our alliances” in the face of global crises.

“As we face some of the greatest challenges to international security in a lifetime, our response must be one of strength and resilience with our European allies,” he said.

“From the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza, to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s brutality in Ukraine, it is more important than ever to strengthen our alliances and make sure our voice is heard.”

The Foreign Office said Mr Cameron, who made a shock return to frontline politics last month, would use the trip to reiterate his call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.

He will also push for increased co-ordination by European allies to ensure aid can get into the besieged strip.

Before he travelled, a group of Conservative MPs, including three former cabinet ministers, wrote to the Foreign Secretary saying the case for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict is “unanswerable”.

Paul Bristow said on X that he was part of the group who had written to Mr Cameron.

"On October 26 I called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza," Mr Bristow said. "I lost my job as a PPS [Parliamentary Private Secretary].

"Today more Conservative MP colleagues call for a ceasefire. This is big news.

"Lord Cameron has called for lasting peace. Every day more people call for a ceasefire.

"We are on the right side of history."

The western approach to how Israel is conducting its military offensive against Hamas appears to be hardening.

Mr Sunak last week shifted his language to call for a “sustainable ceasefire”, urging Hamas to stop firing rockets at Israel and release hostages in exchange for aid.

The 10-week-old war has killed more than 19,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

During his first stop in Paris, Mr Cameron will meet Mr Macron and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss, according to officials, maintaining support for Ukraine and finding a long-term political solution in the Middle East.

They will also broach how the UK and France can continue to co-ordinate their humanitarian responses in Gaza.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the visit will also look ahead to a milestone year for UK-France relations in 2024.

Next year marks 120 years since the signing of the Entente Cordiale and 80 years since the D-Day landings that helped liberate Europe during the Second World War.

In Rome, Mr Cameron will hold talks with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and address Italian ambassadors gathered at Italy's Foreign Ministry for their annual heads of mission conference.

He will also meet Ms Meloni, with efforts to tackle unauthorised migration at the top of the agenda.

Officials said the pair will welcome a new agreement between the two countries, announced during Mr Sunak’s trip to the Italian capital on Saturday, to contribute £4 million ($5.1 million) to the International Organisation for Migration’s assisted voluntary returns project in Tunisia.

The FCDO said the joint funding will go towards providing humanitarian assistance and support for vulnerable and stranded migrants to return home safely.

Mr Sunak has made putting a stop to boats carrying migrants crossing the English Channel one of his top priorities ahead of an expected general election next year.

The Prime Minister is looking to pass an emergency law that seeks to prevent asylum seekers from legally contesting the government’s plan of deporting some migrants to Rwanda in East Africa.