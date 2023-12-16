European politicians and diplomats pay tribute to Kuwait's Sheikh Nawaf

Britain’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has led European tributes to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, calling him a “great friend” of the UK.

Offering his condolences to the Al Sabah family and the people of Kuwait, Mr Sunak said he was “saddened” to hear of Sheikh Nawaf’s death, aged 86, on Saturday.

“His Highness was a great friend of the UK and we will remember fondly all he did for our bilateral relationship and his work to promote stability in the Middle East,” said the Prime Minister in a statement.

Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who has now been named the new Emir, visited the UK in August as Crown Prince and met with Mr Sunak.

During the trip, the UK and Kuwait signed a memorandum of understanding for investment partnership between the two countries, which have held ties for more than 100 years.

The EU Ambassador in Kuwait Anne Koistinen also shared her condolences with the Al Sabah family and Kuwaiti people.

Writing on Twitter, she added: “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness the late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.”