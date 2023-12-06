Boris Johnson's Covid apology disrupted by protesters

Protesters disrupted former UK prime minister Boris Johnson as he began giving evidence at an official inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ushers removed several people from the hearing room after Baroness Heather Hallett was forced to intervene.

It came as Mr Johnson offered an apology to victims and their families as he began two days of evidence to the inquiry.

Mr Johnson said he was "deeply sorry for the pain, loss and suffering" of those who lost loved ones during the pandemic, though not for any of his own actions.

"I do hope this inquiry will get the answers to the difficult questions," he said in his opening remarks.

The protesters stood up as he began apologising to hold up signs that read: “The dead can’t hear your apologies.”

Britain recorded an estimated 230,000 deaths due to Covid after the outbreak in early 2020.

Speaking outside Dorland House in west London, Kathryn Butcher, 59, who lost her sister-in-law, told reporters afterwards: “We didn’t want his apology.

“When he tried to apologise we stood up. We didn’t block anybody. We were told to sit down.

“We didn’t sit down straight away. One of us stayed standing, so the rest of us came out in solidarity.”

Mr Johnson told the inquiry that there were unquestionably things he would have done differently while in charge of the pandemic response.

Protesters after the arrival of Boris Johnson, Britain's former prime minister, at the Covid inquiry in London. Getty

Mr Johnson also denied deleting WhatsApp messages after it emerged he had not been able to provide the inquiry with any communications from February to June 2020.

Asked what his approach had been to the disclosure of his own Covid-related emails, WhatsApps and notes, Boris Johnson said: “I’ve done my best to give everything of any conceivable relevance.”

Inquiry counsel Hugo Keith KC said a technical report provided by Mr Johnson’s solicitors suggested there may have been a factory reset at the end of January 2020 followed by an attempt to reinstate the contents in June 2020, but the former prime minister denied knowledge of that.

“I don’t remember any such thing,” he said.

Mr Johnson added: “Can I, for the avoidance of doubt, make it absolutely clear I haven’t removed any WhatsApps from my phone and I’ve given you everything that I think you need.”

Former senior adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed Mr Johnson asked scientists whether Covid could be destroyed by blowing a “special hairdryer” up people’s noses.

He also alleged that Mr Johnson said he would rather “let the bodies pile high” than hit the economy with further restrictions – a claim supported by former senior aide Lord Udny-Lister, but which Mr Johnson has previously denied.

Meanwhile, extracts from the diaries of former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance suggested Mr Johnson wanted to let Covid “rip” and believed it was just “nature’s way of dealing with old people”.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said Mr Johnson and his inner circle were “basically feral”, in messages shown to the inquiry.

Other key figures have defended aspects of the former prime minister’s record, including Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

Mr Johnson, in an extract of his written statement published in January, said it was his duty to weigh up whether lockdown had done more harm than good.

He said there were “simply no good choices” available to government at the time, but that he “always attached the highest priority to human life and public health”.