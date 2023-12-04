UK unveils plans to cut migration by 300,000 in 'biggest ever reduction'

The British government has announced its intention to deliver the country's biggest reduction in net migration, aiming to cut the figure by 300,000.

Plans unveiled by Home Secretary James Cleverly include raising the minimum salary level for skilled migrant workers coming to the UK and measures aimed at dealing with what he said was “abuse” of the system, such as arrivals bringing dependants with them.

The move comes after latest figures showed net migration rose to 672,000 in the year ending in June, driven largely by non-EU citizens.

That is an increase from 488,000 on the previous year and is a huge blow to the government’s aim to cut the total, after previously promising to get it below 100,000. It has raised further questions about Brexit, which was driven by concerns over high immigration numbers from the continent.

The government has faced a backlash from many of its own Conservative back bench MPs who argue such a high level of migration is unsustainable and puts a strain on housing and the health service.

Mr Cleverly told the UK Parliament “legal migration to this country is far too high and needs to come down” as he outlined the government's five-point plan to tackle the issue.

He said care workers coming to Britain would be prevented from bringing dependants and pointed out that in the year to September, 100,000 of them had 120,000 dependants accompanying them.

The measures include an increase in the minimum salary requirement for a skilled worker from overseas, rising from £26,200 to £38,000 ($30,558 to $44,320), though health and social care workers will be exempt.

The annual immigration health surcharge will be raised 66 per cent from £624 to £1,035 to raise about £1.3 billion for the National Health Service, Mr Cleverly said.

The measures also include the scrapping of a rule that allows employers to pay overseas workers 20 per cent less than the equivalent domestic wage if that worker is filling a job vacancy, while categories of workers on the list of "shortage occupations" will be reformed.

“When our country voted to leave the European Union, we also voted to take back control of our borders,” said Mr Cleverly.

Home Secretary James Cleverly says net migration to the UK is too high. AP

He said the package of measures would “deliver the biggest ever reduction in net migration” and result in “around 300,000 fewer people" coming to the UK than last year.

But Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the announcement was “an admission of years of total failure by this Conservative government”.

"Failure on the immigration system and failure on the economy – it is another example of the total chaos at the heart of this government,” she said.

"Net migration has trebled since the last election – since the Conservatives promised to reduce it – and it has trebled as a result of their policies on the economy and on immigration, including the Prime Minister's policy decisions.

"In a chaotic panic, the Prime Minister now opposes the policies he introduced and thinks their own decisions are a problem, but who does the Home Secretary think has been in charge for the last 13 years? More chaos, more veering all over the place."