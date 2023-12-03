Emergency services rescue people trapped in cars as snow hits north-west Britain

Emergency services in north-west England worked through the night to free people trapped in their cars, following heavy snow in Cumbria.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said a multi-agency response was continuing after the weather-related major incident in the county.

“Please do not travel unless necessary as many roads are still affected with snow and ice,” the CFRS said.

The UK's weather service, The Met Office, has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in eastern Scotland from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.

Wintry showers are expected, with snow falling at higher levels, on already frozen roads which could lead to transport disruption.

“Occasional wintry showers will affect eastern Scotland this evening and through Monday morning, the showers falling on to frozen surfaces giving the risk of ice, the Met Office said.

Dale Hipkiss, National Network Manager at National Highways, urged motorists to keep essential items like warm clothes and a torch in their cars that could prove vital should they become stranded.

“Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, please take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow extra time when travelling.”

Snow-covered vehicles after heavy snowfall hit Bavaria and its capital Munich. Trains were halted and the airport closed because of the weather conditions. Reuters

Heavy snow in Europe

Heavy snow has been causing widespread disruption across Europe over the weekend.

Flights and trains were cancelled in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

All flights, trains, buses and trams were halted in Munich on Saturday, while the provinces of Tyrol and Vorarlberg in western Austria raised their avalanche warnings to the second-highest level, following about 50cm of snow.

In the Czech Republic, many main roads were blocked for hours and more than 15,000 households were without power.