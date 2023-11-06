Just Stop Oil protesters arrested near London's Cenotaph and in National Gallery

Protesters from the Just Stop Oil group were arrested at the National Gallery and at a sensitive London landmark on Monday.

Some demonstrators were detained near the Cenotaph – the key site for remembrance services and which the government wants to be immune from protest – as they held a slow-walk protest on busy roads around Whitehall.

The Whitehall protesters were detained and handcuffed near the Cenotaph. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have demanded the Cenotaph be free from protest and warned people on pro-Palestine rallies against damaging it.

Police arrested at least 40 activists involved in the march. One officer said they were moved to near the Cenotaph “to get them off the road”.

The Met Police said they arrested at least 40 activists who were slow-marching in Whitehall under Section 7 of the Public Order Act.

A few hundred meters away, two more protesters were arrested inside the National Gallery where they smashed the glass covering a painting on display.

They used hammers to break the glass protecting the Rokeby Venus painting.

Police said activists had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The artwork, painted by Diego Velazquez in the 1600s, had previously been slashed by suffragette Mary Richardson in March 1914.

Just Stop Oil named the protesters as Hanan, 22, and Harrison, 20, and said their actions were to demand the government immediately halts all new oil and gas projects in the UK.

“Women did not get the vote by voting; it is time for deeds not words. It is time to Just Stop Oil,” the group said.

Police remove a Just Stop Oil protester who was detained in Whitehall. PA

“Politics is failing us. It failed women in 1914 and it is failing us now. New oil and gas will kill millions. If we love art, if we love life, if we love our families, we must Just Stop Oil.”

Police have the government's “absolute and total backing” to tackle criminality, Mr Sunak said after objections to a pro-Palestinian march due to take place on Armistice Day.

Concerns have been raised about the demonstration due to take place in central London on Saturday, although the planned route will pass the Cenotaph, instead going from Hyde Park to the US embassy.

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, the Prime Minister said: “Remembrance Day is a time for national reflection. It is a time when I know the whole country will come together to pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe.

“I want to make sure police have our absolute and total backing to clamp down on any acts of criminality, but also to ensure public order.”

Ms Braverman was holding a meeting to discuss the issue on Monday.