UK interest rates left on hold again at 5.25 per cent

The Bank of England has left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the second month in a row, as economists warn of a possible recession.

The Bank of England stressed that interest rates, now at a 15-year high, would not be coming down any time soon.

"We've held rates unchanged this month, but we'll be watching closely to see if further rate increases are needed. It's much too early to be thinking about rate cuts," Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 6-3 to keep interest rates on hold, which was in line with predictions.

"The MPC's latest projections indicate that monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time," the Bank of England said.

"Further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressure."

A year ago UK inflation topped 11 per cent, but as the effect of 14 rises in interest rates started to feed through, inflation was down to 6.7 per cent in September, but still more than three times the Bank of England's target of 2 per cent.

Nonetheless, when the Bank of England met in September, it downgraded its outlook for the third quarter of this year, predicting that gross domestic product (GDP) would only rise by 0.1 per cent, compared with the 0.4 per cent increase it had forecast just a month earlier.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Britain's opposition Labour party published analysis showing 630,000 more homeowners would be hit by higher borrowing costs before local elections next year.

The analysis was based on figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and claimed more than 3,400 households will have to re-mortgage every day until the beginning of May, as they come off their fixed-rate deals.

The new deals will have significantly higher rates of interest.

This is a developing story.