Storm Ciaran kills seven as record winds batter UK and Western Europe

Seven people were killed as Storm Ciaran battered Western Europe on Thursday, bringing record winds as high as 200kph as well as floods, power cuts and major travel disruptions.

About 1.2 million French homes lost electricity overnight as the storm lashed the north-west coast, and most remained without power on Thursday.

In the Belgian city of Ghent, a five-year-old child was killed by falling branches while playing outside.

Also in Ghent, a falling branch killed a 64-year-old woman walking in the city's Citadel Park with her husband and daughter, who was seriously injured.

Falling trees had earlier killed a lorry driver in his vehicle in France's Aisne region, and French authorities also reported the death of a man who fell from his balcony in the port city of Le Havre.

A man in the Dutch town of Venray, a woman in central Madrid and a person in Germany also died.

“The wind gusts are exceptional in Brittany and many absolute records have been broken,” Meteo-France, the national weather service, said on X.

The prefect for the local department said gusts as high as 207kph were recorded at Pointe du Raz on the tip of the north-west coast, while the port city of Brest saw winds hit 156kph.

On the Channel Island of Jersey, residents had to be evacuated to hotels overnight as gusts of up to 164kph damaged homes, according to local media.

And on the UK mainland, forecasters issued two amber wind warnings, the second highest level of alert, for parts of the south coast of England, together with further yellow rain warnings, a lower level which means some disruption could be on the way.

A spokeswoman for London's Heathrow Airport said it had not been affected by the weather but London Gatwick experienced some disruption.

A representative for Gatwick told The National: “Storm Ciaran across the south-east has caused some delays this morning. As always, safety of passengers and staff is our number one priority and we are working closely with our airline partners to minimise any disruption.

“We advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling.”

The Met Office warned of coastal gusts of 112kph to 128kph, with the potential for speeds of up to 136kph.

People were urged not to go near the water's edge due to “very dangerous conditions”.

An amber warning was put place in Cornwall and Devon, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 120kph to 136kph, with inland gusts of 104kph to 120kph.

A major incident was declared by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, with the local fire service warning that there was a “potential risk to life” as well as a risk of damage to buildings, falling trees and flooding.

But Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum later downgraded it on Thursday afternoon as the area had not experienced the “full extent of the forecast weather”.

“While we have seen flooding of properties and roads, power outages and disruption to the highways networks caused by the wind and rain, we have thankfully not seen the full extent of the forecast weather and we are now in a position to stand down the major incident response,” assistant chief constable Paul Bartolomeo, chairman of the LRF, said.

The Met Office also dialled back their wind warnings later on Thursday morning, with one amber warning, the second most severe, remaining in place for the south of England until noon.

Flooding is expected in 77 areas, according to the Environment Agency, most of which are on the south coast of England.

Further north, train passengers in parts of Scotland and on some cross-border services will face delays until Saturday morning due to weather warnings in place as a result of Storm Ciaran, rail operators have announced.

Rail operator LNER said no services will run between Edinburgh and Aberdeen until Saturday in both directions.

Its service between Newcastle and Edinburgh will run hourly from 3pm on Thursday until the end of service on Friday.

Speed restrictions will be in place on the route, which may see services subject to delays of up to 40 minutes.

Network Rail is imposing speed restrictions across parts of Scotland and while most ScotRail services will be unaffected, some areas will see delays.

Speed restrictions will be in place on routes between Aberdeen and Inverness; Dundee and Aberdeen; Inverness and Wick; and Perth and Inverness.

ScotRail said the first of these speed restrictions will be in place from 3pm on Thursday and last until 8am on Saturday.

Direct ScotRail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow to Aberdeen have been cancelled from Friday morning until mid-afternoon, with passengers required to change trains at Dundee.

More than 200 flights were also cancelled at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a major European hub.

Air, rail and ferry services saw cancellations and long delays across several countries.

“Due to a warm autumn with a lot of rain, trees still have their leaves, and the ground is as wet as a sponge,” said Roosmarijn Knol, weather forecaster for Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

“Therefore, especially weak trees have a good chance of falling over. That is a big difference from an autumn storm at, say, the end of November, when all the leaves have already fallen.”

The effects of the storm were felt as far south as Spain and Portugal, with Spanish authorities warning of waves as high as 9 metres along the Atlantic coast.

In France's northern Pas-de-Calais, authorities opened gymnasiums and shelters for migrants who converge on the region hoping to make it to Britain by boat.

But despite some damaged buildings and cars, there was some relief in France.

“We were expecting worse. There was obviously a big blast of wind, but no major damage,” said one local mayor, Olivier Lepick.

There was disappointment, however, for the hardy athletes of the annual Dutch “headwind cycle championships” race.

They only hold their race along the Oosterscheldekering storm surge barrier in the western Netherlands if the wind is above a gale seven on the Beaufort Scale – up to 61kph – but they finally met their match with Storm Ciaran and had to postpone it.

There were “many disappointed faces”, organiser Robrecht Stoekenbroek told local agency ANP, vowing to go ahead when the storm passed.

The French weather service said storms would continue into Friday, notably in the south-west of the country and on the island of Corsica with heavy rainfall expected.

Rail services in western parts of the country would remain disrupted on Friday, said Transport Minister Clement Beaune.