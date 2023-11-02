M&S removes image of burning Christmas hats 'in Palestinian colours' after backlash

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Marks & Spencer has apologised and pulled an image showing Christmas hats in a fireplace that some people said resembled the colours of the Palestinian flag from its social media.

The out-take from the company's Christmas advert, shared on Instagram, showed red, green and silver hats on fire in a fireplace.

Some social media users were critical of the image, amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war, prompting M&S to take it down.

“It showed traditional, festive-coloured red, green and silver Christmas paper hats in a fire grate,” M&S said on X, formerly Twitter.

“While the intent was to playfully show that some people just don’t enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season we have removed the post following feedback and we apologise for any unintentional hurt caused.”

M&S said the filming had taken place in August and that the advert was intended to show people can drop Christmas traditions.

The retailer's Christmas adverts are a staple of the UK festive season and are eagerly awaited by shoppers and TV critics alike.

This year's commercial, called Love Thismas not Thatmas, was released earlier this week.

M&S said intention was to “celebrate and empower our customers to just do the things they love”.

The advert features actresses Zawe Ashton and Hannah Waddingham, and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Hannah Waddingham appearing in Marks and Spencer's Love Thismas, Not Thatmas festive advertising campaign. PA

The Israel-Gaza war began on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostage.

Since then Israel has hit back with military strikes on Gaza, where more than 9,000 people have been killed, according to its health ministry.