Rosebank oilfield receives approval from regulators

The Rosebank oilfield off Shetland has been granted approval by UK regulators.

The North Sea Transition Authority said consent had been given to owners Norwegian state-controlled Equinor and Ithaca Energy following the acceptance of the environmental statement.

The oilfield could produce almost 70,000 barrels per day at its peak, about 8 per cent of the UK's projected daily output between 2026 and 2030.

It could also produce 44 million cubic feet of gas every day, according to Equinor.

But critics have raised concerns about its impact on the environment.

Last month, a group of MPs said the oilfield could produce 200 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The field is not due to begin pumping oil and gas until at least 2026, and is not large enough to have an impact on energy prices.

However, it was seen as a test case for whether a country like the UK, which claims leadership in the area of low-carbon policies, should continue to tap fossil fuels.

"We have today approved the Rosebank Field Development Plan which allows the owners to proceed with their project,” said an NSTA representative.

"The FDP is awarded in accordance with our published guidance and taking net zero considerations into account throughout the project's life cycle."

Equinor ASA and partner Ithaca Energy have now taken a "final investment decision" to proceed with Rosebank, together investing $3.8 billion, a statement from the companies said on Wednesday.

Ithaca shares jumped 7.2 per cent and Equinor rose 0.9 per cent on the news.

The UK government welcomed the decision by regulators to approve Rosebank and said it has been subject to extensive scrutiny by the regulators, including undergoing a detailed environmental impact assessment process and a period of public consultation before approval was granted.

It said that all new projects, including Rosebank, will be in line with the natural decline of the North Sea basin.

Net zero

"We are investing in our world-leading renewable energy but, as the independent Climate Change Committee recognise, we will need oil and gas as part of that mix on the path to net zero and so it makes sense to use our own supplies from North Sea fields such as Rosebank," said Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho.

"The jobs and billions of pounds this is worth to our economy will enable us to have greater energy independence, making us more secure against tyrants like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.

"We will continue to back the UK's oil and gas industry to underpin our energy security, grow our economy and help us deliver the transition to cheaper, cleaner energy."

Rishi Sunak has proven “once and for all that he puts the profits of oil companies above everyday people”, Greenpeace UK said in reponse.

"We know that relying on fossil fuels is terrible for our energy security, the cost of living, and the climate. Our sky-high bills and recent extreme weather have shown us that,” said spokesman for the group Philip Evans.

"The ugly truth is that Sunak is pandering to vested interests, demonstrating the stranglehold the fossil fuel lobby has on government decision making. And it's bill payers and the climate that will suffer because of it. Why else would he make such a reckless decision?"