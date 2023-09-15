Bahraini label Noon By Noor set to take London Fashion Week by storm

Bahraini womenswear label Noon By Noor is set to unveil its latest creations at London Fashion Week.

It will be among the luxury brands displaying their spring/summer 2024 collections on Friday, the opening day of the five-day fixture.

Designers Shaikha Noor Al Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al Khalifa, founders of the brand, told The National they are "incredibly excited about London Fashion Week and eager for the audience to experience the unique artistry in our collection this season and the special format we have selected to showcase it."

The businesswomen, who are cousins and childhood friends, made their debut in the international fashion world in February 2012 when their label became the first based in the GCC to be presented at New York Fashion Week.

Both studied fashion in the US before returning to their native Bahrain to put their skills into practice and achieve their vision.

Noon By Noor has been favoured by socialites Kim Kardashian and Olivia Palermo and actresses Blake Lively and Jamie Chung.

Drawing on western and eastern influences, the designers have made a name for themselves in creating sophisticated pieces that can be easily adapted to meet different modesty standards.

They combine luxurious fabrics with vivid palettes.

A model presents a creation during London Fashion Week in London this week. AFP

"Our inspiration comes from sources all around us, such as nature, architecture, and cultural heritage," the designers told The National. "We fuse it with contemporary elements to balance tradition and modernity in our designs."

They believe Noon By Noor's "commitment to timeless elegance, meticulous craftsmanship, and a soft touch of cultural influences" guarantee their pieces stand apart from competitors' creations.

"We strive to create designs that are both distinctive and versatile," they said.

Sustainability lies at the heart of Noon By Noor's ethos, with the designers seeking out ethically sourced materials and recycled fabrics each season and promoting "slow fashion".

Shaikha Noor and Shaikha Haya said other women including those in the Arab world who are thinking of pursuing a career in fashion should look close to home for inspiration.

The successful businesswomen advised those looking to follow in their footsteps to "embrace their unique cultural heritage, leverage their creativity, and build a strong network of mentors and collaborators who can support and guide them on their entrepreneurial journey."

Noon By Noor founders Sheikha Haya Al Khalifa and Sheikha Noor Al Khalifa walk the runway during New York Fashion Week. Getty Images

Noon By Noor's Fall 2023 collection featured floor-grazing skirts and coats and was a “depiction of elongated shadows created under the Bahraini sunshine”.

Their Ramadan 2023 collection comprised loose-fitting trousers, floor-length gowns with sheer sleeves and elaborately patterned tops. The brand described the pieces as stemming from “traditional masculine codes” that are “reinterpreted through a feminine lens, softened by an interplay of sensual fabrics and artisanal embroidered pieces”.

LFW will run from September 15-19.

The city will then pass the fashion baton to Milan and Paris.

