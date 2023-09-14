Venice avoids Unesco's World Heritage in Danger list

Unesco on Thursday stopped short of adding Venice and its lagoon to its list of World Heritage in Danger.

The Italian city has been in Unesco's sights because of risk stemming from mass tourism and rising water levels, but at its annual meeting in Saudi Arabia the agency decided against a downgrade.

Unesco, the UN's educational, scientific and cultural organisation, keeps the world heritage list, which it says is a reflection of the planet's cultural and natural diversity.

Venice has struggled with 'overtourism'. Photo: Flickr / Tim McCune

"The committee has taken the decision not to include Venice on the list of World Heritage in Danger," a Unesco source told AFP.

The "in-danger" qualification is the first step towards exclusion from the list that features 1,157 sites, of which 900 are cultural, 218 natural and 39 mixed.

Venice is in danger from rising water levels, attributed to climate change, and excessive numbers of tourists, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Unesco's Director of World Heritage, told AFP ahead of the Riyadh meeting.

A glut of tourists has long been a problem for Venice.

On a single day during the city's carnival in 2019, at least 193,000 people were squeezed into the historic city centre.

The number of visitors declined sharply during the pandemic, when much of the world entered lockdown to stem the spread of Covid.

But tourists have poured back into the lagoon city since travel restrictions were relaxed, with outsiders often vastly outnumbering its 50,000 residents, overwhelming the narrow alleys.

Housing activists announced at the weekend that the amount of tourist beds in Venice now outnumbers residents, citing official city data. A ticker updating the number of tourist beds in a bookshop window aims to keep the alarming trend high in the minds of citizens, interplaying with another nearby counting the dwindling number of city residents.

Venice is also battling the effects of climate change and the underwater barriers in place to protect the land are not yet fully operational.

In July, Unesco experts said corrective measures proposed by the Italian state were "currently insufficient and not detailed enough".

A tourist takes a selfie in St Mark's Square. AP

It said Italy "has not been communicating in a sustained and substantive manner since its last committee session in 2021, when Unesco had already threatened to blacklist Venice".

Tempers were raised at a city council meeting this week ahead of a vote that made Venice the first city in the world to charge visitors an entrance fee. Local TV clips showed the mayor and a political opponent trading heated insults over the dais as a crowd of concerned citizens overflowed into the corridor.

The city plans to experiment with an admission fee of €5 ($5.35) for day trippers to try to manage the flow of tourists drawn to the historic canals.

The Rialto bridge in Venice. Getty Images

The fee will be applied on a trial basis on 30 days next year, focusing mainly on spring bank holidays and summer weekends when tourist numbers are at their peak. All visitors over 14 will have to pay it.

Critics say the tax was rushed through to show the Unesco committee the city is acting to curb mass tourism.

The aim was to find "a new balance between the rights of those who live, study or work in Venice and those who visit the city", said Venice tourism councillor Simone Venturini.

It is not a money-making move, he added, saying the fee would merely cover the cost of administering the scheme.

Venice escaped a downgrade two years ago when the Rome government enacted a ban on cruise ships off St Mark’s Square and in the Giudecca canal.

“We are trying to avoid this,’’ said Michele Zuin, Venice’s top budget official ahead of the decision. “But it is not as if we are slaves of Unesco.”

The island city

Venice is built on a group of more than 100 islands, separated by canals and the lagoon but linked with bridges.

The lagoon city is considered to have been the world's first international financial centre, between the 9th and 14th centuries.

In 1797 it fell under Napoleon's control before becoming part of Italy in 1866.

Rowers take part in the annual Venice Historical Regatta. AFP

It is now one of the world's most popular tourist destinations but is significantly at risk due to mass tourism, rising sea levels and soaring temperatures.

The city and its lagoon were designated a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1987.

In danger

Venice was among several sites experts had recommended be added to the danger list, including the historic port centre of Odesa, Ukraine, as well as the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv and the historic centre of Lviv, plus the ancient city of Nessebar in Bulgaria; the Diyarbakir Fortress in Turkey; and the Kamchatka Volcanoes in Russia’s far east.

Unesco this week removed the Tombs of the Buganda Kings in Kasubi, Uganda, from its danger list.

The site was ravaged by a fire in 2010, resulting in significant damage.

The decision to remove it from the danger list was made after successful restoration carried out by Uganda with Unesco's support.