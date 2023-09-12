Rhino crushes keeper to death in Austrian zoo

A rhinoceros crushed a female keeper to death and injured her colleague at an Austrian zoo on Tuesday.

The incident, at Salzburg Zoo Hellbrunn on the outskirts of the Austrian city, occurred during the morning rounds in which the animals are fed and treated with insect repellent, said director Sabine Grebner.

Salzburg police said during routine work in the rhino enclosure, a 33-year-old zookeeper was attacked by the animal “for reasons that are still unknown.”

“The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident,” police said.

While trying to scare the animal away, another keeper, a 34-year-old man, was also attacked by the same rhino and seriously injured. He was taken to hospital.

The zoo said it would remain closed on Tuesday.

“We do not know exactly how it happened,” Ms Grebner told a news conference, adding that the female zookeeper who was killed had suffered chest injuries and died just after 7am.

The injured male zookeeper is being treated in hospital but his life is not in danger.

The female zookeeper, a German from the state of Bavaria, was very experienced and specialised in rhinos, while the male colleague was in charge of animal feed.

The rhino involved was a female called Yeti, Ms Grebner said, adding that all the rhinos at the zoo have been there a long time and are co-operative with their keepers.

The Salzburg Hellbrunn Zoo was closed for the day after a zookeeper was killed in a rhino attack on Tuesday.

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, rhinos can be protective, but are rarely aggressive if unprovoked.

“Rhinos prefer to roam unhindered and undisturbed. However, if they perceive a threat, they may defend themselves by charging. Female rhinos are often very protective of their calves,” the charity said on its website.

Female rhinos can weigh around 1,400kg and reach up to nearly 1.8 metres tall. They are considered endangered.