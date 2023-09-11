James Cleverly in Israel for talks on renewing security ties

Britain's Foreign Secretary will travel to Israel and the Palestine this week for a three-day visit where he is due to commit to tackling threats to regional security, including from Iran.

In a speech at an international security conference, James Cleverly will condemn Iran for enabling terrorism in Israel through its support for Hamas and extremism and will reaffirm Britain’s support for a two-state solution.

In the occupied West Bank, Mr Cleverly will visit Jalazone refugee camp and see first-hand impact of international support for the UN body providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.

Mr Cleverly is scheduled to give a speech at an international security conference on Tuesday focusing on the security challenges facing Israel, the OPTs and the region, and the importance of advancing the two-state solution.

He will stress the UK’s support for a viable two-state solution as the only way to bring about security, stability and prosperity for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region.

“The UK and Israel work closely together to keep our people safe. I’ll be using my first visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories as Foreign Secretary to renew our close security partnership, in the face of unacceptable threats from the Iranian regime,” Mr Cleverly said, speaking ahead of the trip.

“A two-state solution between Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories is the only way to bring about security, stability and prosperity for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region. I’ll be making clear that all parties must take steps to advance this cause.”

He said he will also commit to working with Israel to counter Iran’s destabilising activity and visit Israel’s state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defence system, where Mr Cleverly will receive a briefing on the range of threats that Israel faces.

During the visit, he is due to meet senior figures, including Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, to encourage dialogue and co-operation to end the cycle of violence.

He will also pay his respects to the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust by visiting Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial, and laying a wreath at the eternal flame.