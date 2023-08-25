British Museum chief Hartwig Fischer resigns following series of thefts

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer on Friday said he would step down with immediate effect after a series of thefts of artefacts over several years highlighted security failings within the institution.

He said it was evident the museum had fallen short in reacting to allegations of theft and that failure was his responsibility.

“Over the last few days, I have been reviewing in detail the events around the thefts from the British Museum and the investigation into them,” he said in a statement.

“It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to the warnings in 2021, and to the problem that has now fully emerged.

“I have offered my resignation to the chairman of the trustees, and will step down as soon as the board have established an interim leadership arrangement. This will remain in place until a new director is chosen.”

Almost 2,000 items were reportedly taken, including Roman jewellery, glass and gemstones.

Ittai Gradel, an author, academic and antiquities dealer, originally alerted the museum to some of the stolen items, but was ignored.

The responsibility for the “failure” to respond to the thefts “must ultimately rest with the director”, Mr Fischer said.

“I also misjudged the remarks I made earlier this week about Dr Gradel. I wish to express my sincere regret and withdraw those remarks.”

The museum's board of trustees has accepted his resignation.

George Osborne, chairman of the board of trustees, said Mr Fischer “acted honourably” and that “no one has ever doubted Hartwig's integrity, his dedication to his job or his love for the museum”.

The value of the artefacts missing from the British Museum runs into the “millions”.

The institution, one of the world's most famous museums, has revealed it is taking legal action against an unnamed member of staff – who was subsequently sacked – after the items were discovered to be missing, stolen or damaged earlier this year.

The museum has not revealed how many items were stolen, saying only that they were “small pieces”, including “gold jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD”.

An independent inquiry has been launched and the matter is also under investigation by the Metropolitan Police's economic crime unit.

In July, Mr Fischer, who has been in the post since 2016, announced he would be stepping down next year.

The British Museum opened in 1759 and houses a number of contested artefacts, including the Elgin Marbles, which British diplomat Lord Elgin removed from the Parthenon temple in Athens in the early 19th century, when Greece was under Ottoman rule.

Another controversial exhibit is the Rosetta Stone, which was discovered in Egypt, and dates back to about 200 BC. It was discovered by French troops in 1799 but acquired by Britain under a treaty in 1802.