Migrant boats crossing Channel in groups to 'overwhelm authorities'

People smugglers in charge of Channel crossings are sending groups of small boats to sea at the same time to make it more difficult for authorities to stop them all, an expert has said.

Lucy Moreton, head of the Immigration Services Union, said this change in strategy is because French police have become more successful in intercepting single boats.

Ms Moreton told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme on Friday that this shift to several boats being put to sea simultaneously has led to vessels being overloaded with larger numbers of migrants – making the crossing even more dangerous.

She said the strategy directly led to the deaths of six Afghan migrants last week, after their small boat capsized in the English Channel.

Four people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the incident.

Her comments came after it was revealed 444 people arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in eight boats on Wednesday.

This takes the provisional total so far for 2023 to 17,234, according to Home Office data.

Border Force has reportedly been preparing for what it calls “red” days, when warm weather and calm seas are favourable for crossings – conditions which are expected to continue on the south coast into the weekend.

The UK has agreed to pay France £478 million over the next three years in a bid to halt the crossings.

On Friday Conservative MPs complained about the deal, saying Britain was not getting enough in return for the payments. The number of migrants authorities in France have stopped is reportedly fewer than last year. However, experts say that could be related to poor weather this summer, which has limited opportunities to cross.

“The French stop what they can,” said Ms Moreton.

“They certainly have been a little bit more effective this year, because that's led to the bunching of the boats, which is of course what caused the deaths last week because everybody sets off at once on the basis that they can only stop some of them, not all of them.

“They now seem to be rushing to get off the beach and all going together in sort of big groups.”

Ms Moreton said it is unlikely that it will be possible to stop all boats, as France and the UK have large, open sections of coastlines.

Making it more difficult to use one route just directs traffic to another, she said.

She said while there is a “pull” to come to the UK people will continue to try.

But cutting the time it takes to process applications would help deter more migrants, she said.

“The only thing that the UK government can truly control is what happens within the UK.

“People just wouldn't spend this sort of money and put themselves at this sort of risk if they knew that they would only be here for weeks while their asylum claim is processed and often goes through the court,” said Ms Moreton.

“But it can be five or six years or longer. That's a really powerful reason to come to the UK. And until we stop that bit of it. Then yes, this traffic will continue.”

Official figures recently revealed that more than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel on small boats from France to south-east England since Britain began publicly recording arrivals in 2018.

The route across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes has repeatedly proved perilous, with numerous boats capsizes and scores of migrants drowning in the waters over the past decade.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping the boats one of his top five priorities ahead of next year’s general election.

He was recently warned that he must look beyond Britain's borders to find a solution to the small boats crisis.

Experts told The National that collaboration with Europe and further afield, including trying to cut off migrants at source by helping to improve conditions in their homelands, was the only way he would reduce illegal migration.