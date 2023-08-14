Passenger held in Sydney after 'emergency incident' on Malaysia Airlines flight

A passenger was arrested following an “emergency incident” that forced a Malaysia Airlines flight bound for Kuala Lumpur to turn back to Sydney Airport on Monday, police said.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 left at 1.40pm local time, but turned around while over northwestern New South Wales and landed back in Sydney at 3.47pm.

The airline said the flight had to return due to a "disruptive passenger onboard".

“In the interest of safety, the commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney,” Malaysia's national carrier said in a statement.

Australian Federal Police launched an emergency plan and evacuated the Airbus A330.

Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested “without incident”.

“There is no impending threat to the community,” officers said.

Read more Emirates cancels flights to Osaka as Typhoon Lan hits Japan

“The man is expected to be charged later tonight.

“The AFP will not divulge operational matters, however, an emergency response plan was enacted and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew.”

Reports in Australian media said Flight MH122 was forced to return to Sydney Airport after a person threatened staff and passengers.

The flight, reported to be carrying 194 passengers and five crew, left Sydney Airport at 1.06pm local time, but turned back over New South Wales and landed safely at 3.47pm.

The plane was parked on the end of a runway hours later with emergency vehicles nearby, according to Nine News.

Sydney Airport said it was supporting “emergency agencies in the management of an incident”.

“The airport is operational with flights arriving and departing,” the airport said.

The airport said that as a result of the incident, 32 domestic flights were cancelled - 16 inbound and 16 outbound - with delays of up to 90 minutes for other domestic flights.

No international flights were cancelled.

Malaysia Airlines said the flight was turned around due to a “﻿disruptive passenger on-board”, reported Nine News.

“In the interest of safety, the commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney,” a Malaysia Airlines official told the network.

This is a developing story.