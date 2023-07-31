Sunak backs hundreds of UK oil and gas licences in North Sea

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new push for North Sea oil and gas on Monday as he looks to draw a dividing line on environmental policies before an election next year.

Hundreds more oil and gas licences will be granted, with ministers pinning hopes on carbon capture and storage technology to offset emissions from the fossil fuels.

Mr Sunak visited Scotland on Monday to tout his plan to “power up Britain from Britain”, which he said was more environmentally friendly than importing fossil fuels.

Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to Aberdeenshire, Mr Sunak said approving new licences for drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea is “entirely consistent with our plan to get to net zero”.

“Even when we’ve reached net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will come from oil and gas. But there are those who would rather that it come from hostile states than from the supplies we have here at home,” he said.

“We’re choosing to power up Britain from Britain and invest in crucial industries such as carbon capture and storage, rather than depend on more carbon intensive gas imports from overseas.”

Another licensing round was announced last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threw Europe’s gas market into turmoil and led to a push for domestic energy production.

But the latest announcement comes as Mr Sunak’s Conservatives look to exploit misgivings about environmental policies that helped them to a surprise victory in a London by-election this month.

Trailing in the polls, the party has spied an opening after Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan’s support for expanding an ultra-low emission zone in London was widely blamed for the by-election result.

Although ministers say Britain’s 2050 net-zero goal is still in sign, Mr Sunak has positioned himself as a friend of the motorist and the Conservatives have accused the Labour opposition of siding with Just Stop Oil activists.

Mr Sunak said on Monday that a 2030 deadline to stop selling petrol cars remained in place but that he would push for net zero in “proportionate and pragmatic way”.

The 2030 plan is “about new cars, not all existing cars. So it’s the sale of new cars. That’s been the government’s policy for a long time. It remains the government’s policy,” Mr Sunak told BBC Radio Scotland.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said in a social media post that the new oil and gas drilling amounted to “saying no to Just Stop Oil and their political wing the Labour Party”.

“We will power ahead with new oil and gas because it’s in the best interests of the British people, of our economy and of our national security,” Mr Shapps said.

Labour said it would “take no lessons” on energy security from a government that has been reluctant to expand onshore wind or embrace energy efficiency measures.

“Every family and business is paying the price in higher energy bills of 13 years of failed Tory energy policy,” said Labour's climate spokesman Ed Miliband.

The North Sea Transition Authority, which oversees oil and gas production, said using Britain's reserves was cleaner than imports because of different methods of extraction and transmission in some countries.

A new analysis suggesting domestic gas was four times cleaner "highlights the benefits of continuing to produce our own gas, as cleanly as possible, for as long as we consume it", said the authority's director of strategy Hedvig Ljungerud.

No 10 said it expected the latest oil and gas licences to be awarded in the autumn, with more than 100 to be given out as part of the current round.

Further rounds will follow, with ministers planning to relax rules to allow licences to be granted near existing ones.

Carbon capture backed

Two new sites, in north-east Scotland and the Humberside coast of England, have been chosen to host carbon capture facilities. Two have already been announced. The use of carbon capture is planned to begin from the mid-2020s.

The technology involves capturing and compressing the gases emitted by power stations and storing it deep underground or in the sea.

Ministers are offering up to £20 billion ($25.7 billion) to support the growth of carbon capture, which the government says could support 50,000 jobs.