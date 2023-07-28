London Ulez: Sadiq Khan's low emission zone expansion is lawful, court decides

London Mayor Sadiq Khan's Ultra low emission zone (Ulez) expansion is lawful, Britain's High Court has ruled.

A judge rejected five Conservative-led councils’ challenge against the expansion, due to take place on August 29.

The local authorities argued that the Labour mayor has gone beyond his powers by extending the scheme to the capital’s outer boroughs.

Under the scheme, drivers of high-polluting cars have to pay £12.50 per day to drive within the zone.

The outer London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon along with Surrey County Council launched legal action in February over the Labour mayor’s proposals to extend Ulez beyond the North and South Circular roads.

At a hearing earlier this month, the local authorities’ lawyers said Mr Khan lacked the legal power to order the expansion of the low emission zone by varying existing regulations. They argued that there was an “unfair and unlawful” approach to collecting views on the plans.

The mayor’s legal team rejected the bid to quash his decision to extend Ulez to all of London’s boroughs, arguing the move was “entirely lawful” and that “ample information” was provided for a “fair consultation”.

In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Swift dismissed the councils’ case.

Mr Khan responded to the court’s ruling by welcoming the “good news”.

In a summary of his findings, Mr Justice Swift said the mayor was acting within his remit.

“I am satisfied that the mayor’s decision to expand the Ulez area by amendment of the present road charging scheme, rather than by making an entirely new … scheme, was within his powers,” he said.

The judge added that, having “carefully considered” the consultation process, he was satisfied that enough information was given for people who wished to respond to provide “informed responses”.

The councils had also challenged plans for a £110million scheme to provide grants supporting the scrapping of non Ulez-compliant vehicles, arguing they were unlawful because a “buffer zone” for “non-Londoners” affected by the extended charging zone was not considered.

Mr Justice Swift said the consultation on the scrappage scheme was “not in depth”, but was “lawful”.

Mr Khan said the decision to expand Ulez was “very difficult and not something I took lightly”.

The extension of the scheme will bring cleaner air to five million more people living in the capital, he said.

“The unambiguous decision today in the High Court allows us to press on with the difficult but vital task of cleaning up London’s air and tacking the climate crisis,” he said in a statement released on Twitter.

Sian Berry, a Green Party member of the London Assembly, said she was "really pleased" with the High Court's decision.

She said while drivers in the capital need more support from the mayor and the government to adjust to the changes, the expansion could not wait.

Ms Berry said "Londoners need this now" because "clean air will save lives".

Lord Moylan, a Conservative peer in the House of Lords and a former deputy chair of Transport for London, said Mr Khan is ignoring the wishes of high-level figures in the Labour Party to plough ahead with the expansion.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed Ulez for the party’s defeat in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election last week which saw the Tories hold on to Boris Johnson’s former seat.

“Nobody wants him to go ahead now, even the Labour Party, even Keir Starmer,” Lord Moylan told GB News.

“Top Labour politicians are basically hinting that he should cancel this. But what has he done? He has written to the government for more money which is all he has ever done.”

If the mayor ignores critics, including those in his own party, and moves ahead with his plan, the Ulez borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey at the end of August.

