Rishi Sunak says path to net zero must be 'pragmatic' amid cost-of-living crisis

Rishi Sunak has said net-zero targets are important to him but that he is wary of introducing changes that will affect people’s finances while inflation remains high.

The Prime Minister said his government is committed to reaching its green goals but would do so in a “proportionate and pragmatic way”.

Speaking during a visit to the Midlands on Monday, Mr Sunak highlighted the need to approach environmental initiatives sensibly, amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Asked if the Conservative government was still fully committed to its targets of ending the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, Mr Sunak told reporters: “Of course net zero is important to me … We're going to keep making progress towards our net-zero ambitions.

“And we’re also going to strengthen our energy security. I think the events over the last year or two have demonstrated the importance of investing more in home-grown energy, whether that’s more nuclear or offshore wind. I think that’s what people want to see and that’s what I’m going to deliver.”

A motorist plugs his electric van into a charging point in London. Getty

In 2019, Britain became the first member of the G7 to set a net-zero goal.

Mr Sunak has made halving inflation one of his five priorities. Inflation in the UK fell to a 15-month low of 7.9 per cent in June. It stood at 10.7 per cent from October to December last year, which means the government aims to bring it down to 5.3 per cent.

“We're living through a time at the moment where inflation is high that's having an impact on household and families bills,” Mr Sunak said. “And I don't want to do anything to add to that.

“So yes, we're going to make progress towards net zero but we're going to do that in a proportionate and pragmatic way that doesn't unnecessarily give people more hassle and more cost in their life.”

Despite Mr Sunak’s push towards achieving the goal, some figures in his top team have been dismissive of plans.

Housing and levelling up minister Michael Gove on Sunday called for a relaxation of net-zero measures, and warned against making tackling climate change “a religious crusade”.

“My own strong view is that we're asking too much too quickly … I think we should relax the pace,” he told The Sunday Telegraph.

Mr Gove issued a call for “thoughtful environmentalism” and expressed doubt over how realistic the ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 will be.

Mr Gove was environment secretary when the 2050 net-zero pledge was made by Theresa May's government.

The Conservatives' opposition to Labour's Mayor Sadiq Khan's green car project was cited as the main reason for the party’s win in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election last week. The Conservative candidate in Boris Johnson’s old seat ran a successful by-election campaign built on opposition to the Ulez (ultra-low emission zone) which is due to be expanded to outer London boroughs next month.

The proposal, which will inflict daily charges on drivers with high-polluting cars, is seen as divisive.

Labour’s defeat in the ballot prompted party leader Sir Keir Starmer to urge Mr Khan to rethink Ulez.