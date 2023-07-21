Italy tornado leads to fears of casualties

Twister strikes Gessate and Cernusco sul Naviglio areas of Milan

Simon Rushton
Jul 21, 2023
Casualties are feared after a tornado hit two areas in Milan, according to an Italian weather site.

MeteoWeb reported plants uprooted and roofs damaged, and firefighters were seen removing debris and branches from the roads.

An intense hailstorm hit Venice on Wednesday as a wave of severe weather and heat covered the country, causing widespread damage and injuries.

Southern Europe has been enduring a heatwave for at least the past week.

This is a developing story …

Updated: July 21, 2023, 12:32 PM

