The chairman of the defence select committee has called on the UK to reopen its embassy in Kabul and negotiate with the Taliban.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who is also a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, said he "witnessed unreported compromises the war-exhausted nation is currently willing to accept" on a recent trip to Afghanistan.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Ellwood denied being a "Taliban appeaser" and said his brother was killed by Islamic extremists 20 years ago.

He said he saw improved security, free travel and the disappearance of widespread corruption in Afghanistan, with the black market opium trade "seemingly gone".

He said: "This war-torn nation has not experienced relative peace like this since the 1970s.

"This, to put it mildly, was not what I was expecting.

"After a dozen visits to the country urging Nato and the UN to do exactly what the Taliban have now achieved, I had to grapple with the harsh reality of the West's strategic missteps."

The MP for Bournemouth East said it was time for Britain to "rethink and re-engage" with Afghanistan and the Taliban.

He said: "The first step is reopening our embassy.

"The second is to get real. Afghanistan's future could be war again or life as a Chinese vassal."

Nato left Afghanistan nearly two years ago, opening the door for the Taliban to regain power in the country.

The Taliban brought back bans on education for girls and laws stopping women from going to work.

They also banned women's beauty salons, adding on laws that prevent women from being in public spaces such as parks and gyms.

Mr Elwood said: "The British embassy is closed for political rather than security reasons.

"Of course, this boycott endures because of the Taliban's regressive laws against women's education and employment.

"If the West continues to sulk, we could be making another blunder, which pushes the nation to a fiscal cliff, potentially igniting another cycle of instability, terrorism and mass migration.

"A more pragmatic strategy is needed. The Taliban's restrictions on women's rights may well serve as a negotiation tool for shared understanding. But such a possibility will remain unknown until we wake up."