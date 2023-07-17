Temperatures to reach record highs in Europe as anticyclone Charon hits

Temperatures are set to hit record highs across southern Europe this week as the dire consequences of global warming continue to take shape.

The mercury could rise above 45°C in Sardinia and Sicily on Monday, according to forecaster Il Meteo, which said temperatures could reach almost 50°C in Sardinia by Wednesday.

Europe’s all-time high is 48.8°C, which was reached in Sicily two years ago.

This week's soaring temperatures are the result of an anticyclone, an area of high air pressure, named Charon, the ferryman of the dead in Greek mythology, which pushed into the region from North Africa over the weekend.

Spain, Italy and Greece already experienced scorching temperatures for several days last week due to another system originating from the Sahara dubbed Cerberus – named after the three-headed dog that guards the gates to the underworld in Dante's Inferno.

Italians were warned to prepare for "the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time", leading the health ministry to sound a red alert for 16 cities, including Rome, Bologna and Florence.

Il Meteo said the effects of Charon will extend from the Mediterranean basin to some stretches of Eastern Europe, encompassing the whole of Italy.

"The heat is already growing over a large part of Italy and in the next few days, especially between Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19, it will reach its peak, bringing truly exceptional temperatures to many locations," it said.

Temperatures are likely to hit 40°C in Rome by Monday and 42°C to 43°C on Tuesday, smashing the record of 40.5°C in August 2007.

"We're from Texas and it's really hot there, we thought we would escape the heat but it's even hotter here," Colman Peavy, 30, said as he sipped a cappuccino on an outside terrace in central Rome with his wife Ana at the start of a two-week Italian vacation on Monday.

Power outages hit parts of Rome as electric grids suffered under heavier demand from air conditioners as people sought relief.

Italian farm lobby Coldiretti, meanwhile, issued an alarm about the plight of domestic and farm animals, noting that cows are producing around 10 per cent less milk as a result of the heat.

The country's health ministry issued 10 recommendations to protect elderly people, the sick and pets from the heat, urging people to stay indoors during the hottest hours, drink at least 1.5 litres of water a day and refrain from strenuous exercise at peak daylight times.

Local celebrities went on state-run RAI television to read the recommendations aloud, in hopes of spreading the message.

A "slight drop" in pressure is forecast for Italy from Thursday, Il Meteo said.

Read more How to prepare for floods and extreme weather

In Romania, temperatures are expected to reach 39°C on Monday across most of the country.

Little reprieve is forecast for Spain, where meteorologists warned of a new heatwave from Monday until Wednesday, taking temperatures above 40°C in the Canary Islands and the southern Andalusia region.

The heatwave comes as California's Death Valley, often among the hottest places on Earth, reached a near-record 52°C over the weekend, and in the UAE the mercury climbed above 50°C for the first time this year.

Other parts of the world have experienced extreme heat and torrential rain, including South Korea, Japan and India.

The mercury hit 52.2°C in north-west China over the weekend, setting a record for mid-July.

A weather station in the Xinjiang region's Sanbao village "recorded a temperature peak of 52.2°C at 7pm on July 16, breaking the historic heat record for the same period of the year", the China Meteorological Administration said.

US climate envoy John Kerry arrived in the country on Sunday to restart stalled talks between the world's two biggest emitters of planet-warming gases.

Scientists say global warming – linked to dependence on fossil fuels – is behind the intensification of heatwaves.

The EU's climate monitoring service said the world saw its hottest June on record last month.