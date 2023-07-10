Joe Biden holds talks with Rishi Sunak at Downing Street

US President Joe Biden has visited Downing Street where he was greeted on the steps of No 10 by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

It was the American leader’s fifth meeting with Mr Sunak in as many months and sixth overall.

The pair shook hands and exchanged smiles as they posed for photographers on the steps of Mr Sunak's residence.

At the start of the meeting, Mr Biden described the current Anglo-American relationship as 'rock solid'.

The Prime Minister said it was “great for us to carry on our conversation” and that the pair would consider how they would strengthen "co-operation, joint economic security to the benefit of our citizens”.

The two men discussed support for Ukraine ahead of tomorrow’s Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

President Biden’s controversial decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine is likely feature in his talks with the Prime Minister.

The UK and Canada – both Nato members - are among the nations that have voiced concern over the move.

They are among more than 120 countries to have signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, an international treaty banning the use of the explosives.

The US, Ukraine and Russia have not signed the convention.

Mr Sunak has not criticised Mr Biden directly over his decision but stressed that the UK “discourages” the use of cluster bombs.

The motorcade of US President Joe Biden arrives at Downing Street. Reuters

Campaigners argue the weapons pose a threat to civilians due to the large amount of bomblets they scatter over a wide area. Bomblets that fail to explode upon impact become de facto landmines.

Human rights groups calling for cluster munitions to be banned argue that civilians account for the majority of casualties.

Mr Biden defended his decision, calling it a “difficult” one and sought to justify it by saying: “The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.”

The Biden administration said it had received written assurances from Kyiv that Ukrainian troops would not use the weapons in Russia or in urban areas.

Following his meeting in Downing Street, the Democrat leader will head to Windsor Castle where he will have tea with King Charles III.

The pair are expected to speak about efforts to combat climate change.

The king had a long record of environmental campaigning as Prince of Wales. But since ascending the throne he has been forced to take a step back from his activism to meet the monarchy’s expectations.

Green issues are also close to President Biden’s heart.

His multibillion-dollar Inflation Reduction Act is the single largest piece of climate legislation in history.

Leaders from Nato’s 31 member states will gather in Vilnius on Tuesday for a two-day summit.

The alliance’s support for Ukraine is likely to dominate discussions.

Saturday marked 500 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Other topics expected include Nato membership requests from Ukraine and Sweden.

In an interview with CNN which aired on Sunday, President Biden said Ukraine could not be admitted to the defence alliance until the war with Russia was over.

Reports suggest Germany is also opposed to Ukraine membership over fears it could drag the entire Nato community into a war with Russia.