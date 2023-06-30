Zac Goldsmith accuses government of environmental apathy as he resigns

Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith has announced his resignation, accusing the government of "apathy" over environmental issues.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, he accused the Prime Minister directly of being “simply uninterested” in climate commitments.

His resignation letter posted on Twitter said Britain had "visibly stepped off the world stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature".

Lord Goldsmith wrote: “Prime Minister, having been able to get so much done previously, I have struggled even to hold the line in recent months.

“The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested. That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis.”

This week he was criticised by the Privileges Committee for remarks he made about the partygate inquiry that, in turn, led to Boris Johnson's resignation as an MP.

He was criticised for retweeting a tweet on June 9 that called the inquiry a witch hunt and kangaroo court.

The report quotes him as saying: “Exactly this. There was only ever going to be one outcome and the evidence was totally irrelevant to it.”

He said he was “horrified” that key animal welfare commitments have also been abandoned, such as the Kept Animals Bill.

It has been a privilege to have been able to make a difference to a cause I have been committed to for as long as I remember. But this govt's apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we face makes continuing in my role untenable. Reluctantly I am therefore stepping down

Labour had demanded his resignation.

Questions were raised in Parliament on Thursday over whether he could continue as a minister after the criticism of his conduct by the Privileges Committee.

Labour former minister Lord Foulkes of Cumnock said: “Lord Goldsmith is one of the subjects of this report produced by the Privileges Committee. It is an extraordinary report, the likes of which I have never seen before.

“Lord Goldsmith, a minister of the House of Lords, is severely criticised by the Privileges Committee for interfering in the procedures of the House of Commons. In my 44 years in Parliament, I have never known such a criticism. It is astounding. What is happening to Lord Goldsmith?

"Is he able to, in the light of this criticism, to continue as a minister of the government?”