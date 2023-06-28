King Charles gives UK space sustainability venture royal seal of approval

King Charles III has put his environmental reputation behind a new project aimed at space sustainability.

He unveiled the seal for the new Astra Carta framework, a sustainable markets initiative that aims to create and build sustainable practices across the global space industry.

The king has a long record of pushing ecological and environmental challenges, and now he is looking at the final frontier.

The Astra Carta initiative also recognises the role space plays in developing a more sustainable future on Earth, and the need to consider environmental and sustainability impacts beyond our planet.

Space sustainability is a new area that brings in ideas as diverse as the international Artemis Accords and the Kessler syndrome.

Nation state tensions have played out in orbit, with one low point being the near misses between Starlink satellites and China’s Tianhe space station.

Read more Nasa rover discovers 'doughnut-shaped' rock on Mars surface

These incidents highlight the importance of better communication between nations operating in space, particularly when resource extraction becomes a reality.

The US drafted the Artemis Accords as principles to oversee the exploration of the Moon, allowing for mining in support of scientific missions.

The Accords also set the agenda for a human-led mission to Mars.

So far, they are non-binding, but 19 nations – including the UAE – have signed up.

China and Russia appear to be planning alternative rule books for mining in space.

The Kessler syndrome, and its nightmare vision of an orbit so jammed with satellites that it causes a cascade of crashes that creates more and more debris around Earth, occupies a central role in conversations on space sustainability.

Falling costs associated with access to space have led to an increase in the number of satellites in orbit.

OneWeb plans to deploy almost 650 satellites, SpaceX has launched more than 2,000 Starlink satellites and hopes to send 30,000 more, and Amazon intends to send up more than 3,200.

As more satellites enter low-Earth orbits, the fear grows that a single crash could have devastating consequences.

Mining on the moon, or even Mars and asteroids, is another key area for space sustainability.

But at the moment there is no system in place to regulate future missions.