Police in Pakistan arrest suspects in Greece boat disaster

Police in Pakistan have arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged trafficking of migrants who died last week after an overcrowded fishing boat capsized off Greece.

Hundreds were onboard the boat, which is believed to have set sail from Libya, carrying Egyptians, Syrians, Pakistanis, Afghans and Palestinians.

The Pakistani government has ordered an inquiry to investigate a network thought to be involved in the trafficking of citizens, a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones,” Sharif added.

At least 21 of those who died came from the Kotli district in Pakistan's part of the Himalayan Kashmir region, police official Riaz Mughal said.

Two of the 12 Pakistanis who survived the sinking also came from the same town.

Read more UN human rights chief calls for clampdown on people smugglers after Greece migrant tragedy

“We have already arrested 10 suspects who are part of a human trafficking network that sent these people to Europe,” senior regional police officer Tahir Mahmood Qureshi said.

“We are hunting for more suspects.”

Some suspects had already been traced with police conducting raids to arrest them, while others had gone into hiding, he added.

A further four people were arrested in the eastern Punjab province, a senior official at Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency said.

Witness accounts suggest that between 400 and 750 people were packed on the fishing boat that sank about 80km from the southern Greek town of Pylos.

Around 100 migrants rescued after Greece shipwreck – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Survivors of the shipwreck outside a warehouse in the port at Kalamata. AP

Greek authorities said 104 survivors and 78 bodies were brought ashore in the immediate aftermath.

Hopes were fading of finding any more people alive.