Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died age 86.

The billionaire businessman, who created Italy's largest media company before transforming the political landscape, had been suffering from chronic leukaemia and was recently treated for a lung infection.

He was admitted to a Milan hospital on Friday for what aides said were pre-planned tests related to his leukaemia.

It came just three weeks after he was discharged following a six-week stay at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, during which time doctors revealed he was suffering from the blood cancer.

Mr Berlusconi had suffered ill health for years, undergoing heart surgery in 2016 and hospitalisation for Covid in 2020. He had also suffered from prostate cancer.

He was rarely seen in public, despite being re-elected to the Senate last year and remaining the official head of his right-wing Forza Italia party.

The party is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition, and although he himself did not have a role in government, his death is likely to destabilise Italian politics in the coming months.

His friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin put him at odds with Ms Meloni, a staunch supporter of Ukraine. On his 86th birthday, while the war raged, Mr Putin sent Mr Berlusconi best wishes and vodka, and the Italian boasted he returned the favor by sending back Italian wine.

Mr Berlusconi, who said he only entered politics to halt the left, led Italy three times between 1994 and 2011, for a total of nine years, wooing voters with a promise of economic success only to be forced out as a debt crisis gripped his country.

"Politics was never my passion. It made me lose a lot of time and energy. If I entered the ring, it was just to prevent the communists from taking power," he told Chi magazine in an interview to mark his 80th birthday in 2016.

Silvio Berlusconi - a life in pictures

This is a developing story ...