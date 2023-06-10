UK plans to house asylum seekers on cruise ship in Liverpool could be axed

UK plans to house asylum seekers on a giant cruise ship in Liverpool have been sidelined after port officials rejected the proposals.

It comes after a similar proposal to berth a barge housing asylum seekers at an east London docks was also refused.

The Liverpool proposal would have involved 500 male asylum seekers being housed on a ship.

It is understood to have been declined following objections from Peel Ports.

It would have been the seventh site acquired by the Home Office in a bid to move asylum seekers out of hotels, which is presently costing the government £6m a day.

Last month London's Royal Docks informed the Home Office that water beside City Airport would not be appropriate for a cruise ship.

Scott Derben, managing director of London's Royal Docks, told Sky News: "London's Royal Docks were approached by the Home Office to look at the feasibility of berthing a cruise ship to house asylum seekers.

"After investigation, it was concluded that this would not be an appropriate use for the Royal Docks.

"The Home Office were informed of this decision in May."

In April, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to house 500 migrants who have arrived in the UK illegally on a giant barge off the coast of Dorset.

The three-storey Bibby Stockholm will provide “basic and functional accommodation” along with 24/7 security under government plans to reduce the costly reliance on hotels.

The leader of Dorset Council and the county’s police and crime commissioner had voiced concerns about the port’s decision to allow the Bibby Stockholm to dock but this week ruled out taking legal action over the move.

“After much careful consideration, Dorset Council has decided to not pursue legal action to challenge the Home Office’s decision to site a barge for asylum seekers in Portland Port," the council said in a statement.

Armed police are seen training to board larger ships using the former RFA Sir Tristram as a platform in Portland harbour, on June 09, 2023 in Portland, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

“Based on specialist legal advice, and the experience other councils have had across the country, any legal action we take is unlikely to be successful and would incur high costs to Dorset taxpayers.

“We are committed to working with the Home Office and our partners to ensure minimal impact to public services for local people and that provision for the asylum seekers is properly resourced and is effective.”

Last week Mr Sunak said the number of people making the journey across the Channel was down by around a fifth since last year but acknowledged the Government has “a long way still to go”.

But during his visit to Dover, he played down suggestions that fewer crossings were a result of poor weather conditions at this time of year rather than policy decisions.