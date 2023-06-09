Boris Johnson to resign as MP with immediate effect

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has announced he will step down as a member of parliament with immediate effect.

The move will trigger a by-election in his west London constituency.

The announcement came after the Privileges Committee recommended a 10-day suspension after it found that he had misled parliament over "partygate".

In a statement to the media, he compared the probe to a “kangaroo court” and accused the investigation of trying to "drive me out".

He said, after receiving a letter from the committee, he believed it was “determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament”.

“It is very sad to be leaving parliament – at least for now – but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias,” he said.

He also launched a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak's government.

"When I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now massively widened," he said.

"Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do."