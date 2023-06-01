UK property prices fall again

UK house prices have started to fall again, after a brief recovery in April, according to the latest figures from Nationwide.

The building society's house-price index showed that house prices fell by 0.1 per cent month on month in May after a 0.4 per cent increase in April.

On an annual basis, property prices fell by 3.4 per cent in May, compared with the 2.7 per cent fall in in the previous month.

"This largely reflects base effects with prices broadly flat over the month after taking account of seasonal effects," said Robert Gardner, the chief economist at Nationwide.

"Average prices remain 4 per cent below their August 2022 peak.

“Recent Bank of England data had shown some signs of recovery in housing market activity, although the number of mortgages approved for house purchase in March was still around 20 per cent below pre-pandemic levels," he added.

With inflation still stubbornly high, bond yields rose last week, meaning lenders increased mortgage rates in the expectation that the Bank of England has not finished raising interest rates in this current cycle.

"Headwinds to the housing market look set to strengthen in the near term," Mr Gardner said.

"While consumer price inflation did slow in April, it was a much smaller decline than most analysts had expected.

"As a result, investors’ expectations for the future path of the bank rate increased noticeably in late May, suggesting it could peak at 5.5 per cent, well above the 4.5 per cent peak that was priced in around late March.

"Furthermore, rates are also projected to remain higher for longer," he added.