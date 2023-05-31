UK mortgage deals disappear from market

The number of available mortgage deals is shrinking in the wake of last week's inflation figures and the correspondingly revised forecasts for interest rates.

The number of home loan products available in the UK dropped by 373, or more than 3 per cent, last weekend to 5,012 by Tuesday, according to data company Moneyfacts.

Meanwhile, the number of buy-to-let mortgages fell by 405 to 2,343.

Saturday was the biggest one-day decline so far this year, with the number of products now at its lowest since March.

The disappearing mortgage deals are a direct consequence of April's inflation figures, released last week, which showed while headline inflation had fallen, core inflation increased.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 8.7 per cent in the year to April, down from 10.1 per cent in March. But annual core inflation, which strips out food and fuel costs, rose by 6.8 per cent in April, up from 6.2 per cent in the previous month. and the highest rate since March 1992.

This has led analysts to forecast that interest rates will rise by more and for longer than had previously been predicted. Most economists see interest rates now peaking at 5.5 per cent this year, up from the current 4.5 per cent.

Last week, former member of the Bank of England's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, Willem Buiter, said that 4.5 per cent would “not do the job”, while predicting a peak of “no less than 6 per cent”.

There had been some concern in the mortgage market even before the inflation data was released last Wednesday – swap rates, which effectively set the price of borrowing that lenders use to fund mortgages, crept up by almost 1 per cent in April.

Not only did mortgage lenders begin increasing the rates on their new products, they also started to remove others from the market.

“Over the past few days, we have seen a few lenders withdraw selected fixed products, with some pulling out of the market,” said Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.

“Product choice has started to fall, and as may be expected, average fixed mortgage rates are on the rise.”

An estate agent in London. The number of mortgage deals on the market dropped last weekend. Getty Images

Nonetheless, while the UK mortgage market is experiencing a drop in the number of deals, there are still more and cheaper deals than there were following the ill-fated mini budget of the Truss government last October.

Meanwhile, the rates on mortgage products that are available have risen as well.

The average rate on a two-year fixed deal is now 5.38 per cent and the average rate on a five-year fixed is 5.05 per cent.

A year ago, those rates were 3.03 per cent and 3.17 per cent respectively.