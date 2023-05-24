Tariq Ramadan cleared in Swiss sexual assault case

Former University of Oxford professor Tariq Ramadan has been cleared of charges of rape and sexual assault by a Swiss court.

The court found no evidence against the Swiss citizen in a ruling announced on Wednesday.

The plaintiff's lawyers immediately declared their intention to appeal against the verdict in the case heard at Geneva Criminal Court.

Mr Ramadan, 60, was accused of attacking a Swiss woman in a Geneva hotel after meeting her at a book signing.

He said she invited him for a coffee, and then invited herself to his hotel room, having sent him a string of messages.

The Swiss scholar, who is the grandson of Hassan al Banna, the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, previously told the court in Geneva that he let himself be kissed by his accuser but denied there were any sexual relations between them.

The woman, who is known under the assumed name of Brigitte to protect her identity, was in her forties at the time of the alleged attack on October 28, 2008.

Mr Ramadan, controversial among secularists who see him as a supporter of political Islam, obtained his doctorate from the University of Geneva, with his thesis focused on his grandfather.

He was a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Oxford University in the UK until November 2017, and held visiting roles at universities in Qatar and Morocco.

Mr Ramadan was forced to take a leave of absence when sexual assault allegations were made against him in France at the height of the “Me Too” movement. The assaults were alleged to have taken place between 2009 and 2016.

Brigitte filed a complaint with the Geneva courts in April 2018.

The Swiss investigation moved slowly because Mr Ramadan was initially in pre-trial detention in Paris and could not be questioned by the Swiss authorities.

After he was released in November 2018, he was put on probation and barred from leaving France.

However, he was given leave to cross the border into Switzerland for the Geneva trial.

This is a developing story ...