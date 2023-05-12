MPs launch investigation into UK's counter-terrorism strategy

An inquiry into the UK’s efforts to tackle terrorism on a global scale has been launched by the House of Commons’ foreign affairs committee.

Led by Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, the panel will examine key aspects of terrorism including the motivations of offenders, tactics employed, locations used and ambitions harboured by groups and individuals.

The 11-member board will also consider how the terrorist threat from various groups and individuals is likely to evolve in the next decade.

Actions the UK has taken to deter, contain, combat and prevent terrorism overseas will also be looked at as part of the team’s scrutiny of the country’s counter-terrorism policy.

Ms Kearns said the investigation into the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO) approach is long overdue.

“Although the next two decades will be shaped by hostilities emanating from hostile states, the threat of terrorist actors remains acute and enduring,” she said.

"This inquiry will examine the nature of the threat to the UK, map out the global threat picture, and interrogate the current FCDO approach to keeping our people, and interests, safe. It will also consider the intersectionality of foreign policy and the threat to the UK from terrorist actors.

“The Foreign Office’s contribution to countering terrorism is pivotal. It is long overdue an examination."

The FCDO’s policy on all forms of terrorism that pose a threat to British citizens or British interests will be looked at.

The committee will discuss ways in which the UK can make the best use of its influence in security partnerships with other countries.

MPs will also look into “whether the Integrated Review's approach to the terrorist threat is sufficient,” the committee said.

Individuals and organisations are asked to submit written evidence before the deadline on June 12.

A refreshed Integrated Review, published in March, outlined the UK's plan to gear up for an era of global competition with China, Russia and other rival powers.

A counter-terrorism expert told The National in January that the focus on far-right extremists is masking the threat posed by radical Islamists.

Dr Paul Stott said that British security faced a greater threat from militant Islamism than any other form of terror.

Dr Stott also warned of a possible resurgence of ISIS and blamed the UK and its allies for taking their eyes off the dormant cells of the notorious terrorist group in the Middle East.