Vladimir Putin attends Russia's Victory Day military parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin presided over an annual military parade commemorating the Soviet Union's victory in the Second World War, as his country's modern-day army struggles to gain the upper hand in Ukraine.

Mr Putin was flanked by military veterans in Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday, hours after Russian forces fired their latest barrage of missiles at Ukrainian territory.

In a short speech, he delivered his typical rhetoric on the war by accusing western powers of using Ukraine to threaten Russia.

“A real war has been unleashed against our motherland,” he said.

Read more Russia launches biggest drone swarm in months against Ukraine

About 27 million Soviet citizens died in the brutal war with Nazi Germany, a struggle for survival that Mr Putin has likened to the conflict in Ukraine — a comparison dismissed as absurd by western powers.

“Today, civilisation is again at a decisive turning point,” Mr Putin said.

The Victory Day parade involves a highly-choreographed display of Russian military might and remarks by Mr Putin are closely watched.

He did not announce any change in Russian strategy as it prepares for an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive this spring.

State television broadcast pictures of tanks and ballistic missiles parked at the Red Square.

This year’s commemoration comes in the shadow of mysterious explosions and drone attacks on Russian territory that have led to some regional parades being cancelled.

Russia recently accused Ukraine of aiming a drone at the Kremlin in a plot to kill Mr Putin, a claim denied by Kyiv.

Struggling for allies on the world stage, Mr Putin welcomed the leaders of former Soviet countries Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan to the Kremlin for Tuesday's parade.

Russian personnel have assembled in Red Square for the annual Victory Day parade. Reuters

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has symbolically changed the country’s day of commemoration from May 9, the Russian date, to May 8 — the day observed by western allies.

“We will never forget the contribution of the Ukrainian people to the victory over Nazism … we will not allow the joint victory of the nations of the anti-Hitler coalition to be appropriated,” he said.

Ukrainian officials said they had shot down 23 out of 25 missiles in an overnight attack by Russia, with no casualties reported.

The Ukrainian air force said eight Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from carriers in the Black Sea toward the east while 17 were fired from Russian aircraft.

It was the second night in a row of Russian air strikes and the fifth this month after a lull in recent weeks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was visiting Kyiv on Tuesday, which the EU marks as Europe Day.

The commission took the unusual step of publicly announcing her trip, with visits to wartime Kyiv usually kept under wraps.

In Germany, where May 8 is typically described as a day of liberation from the Nazi dictatorship, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed solidarity with Ukraine.

“Our lesson from history is: Never again. That also means we cannot tolerate a criminal war of aggression in Europe,” he said.

This is a developing story