Why are Dynamo and Stereophonics' Kelly Jones attending King Charles's coronation?

King Charles' coronation has been attended by a host of British celebrities, including well-known names from the UK music and entertainment industries who have been beneficiaries of his charitable work.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones was pictured with magician Dynamo at Westminster Abbey for the ceremony.

The Welsh rock band topped the UK charts with 2005 single Dakota, have had eight No 1 albums and are known for the songs Just Looking, Maybe Tomorrow, C’est La Vie and Have A Nice Day.

The band were supported by the Prince's Trust before they signed a record deal, receiving a grant to help them buy equipment to allow them to perform live.

Shortly after they received this support, they signed a record deal and made their way on the path to fame.

The Prince's Trust, which was founded by the king in 1976, has supported more than one million young people in the UK and now helps them in more than 20 countries.

Another high-profile beneficiary of the charity invited to the event was magician Dynamo, real name Steven Frayne, who received support, advice and a business start-up loan.

“The Prince’s Trust gave me the support no one else would and it changed my life — that’s real magic,” he said.

American singer Lionel Richie, who is chairman of the Prince's Trust's global ambassador group, arrives at Westminster Abbey. Reuters

Other celebrity guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Lord Lloyd-Webber, Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Fry were there.

US singer Katy Perry, Australian musician Nick Cave, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, BBC director-general Tim Davie, actress Dame Joanna Lumley and TV host Jay Blades were also in attendance.

There was an appearance from American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, who was named chairman of the trust’s global ambassador group in 2019 with the aim of helping to develop its global remit on issues including youth education and unemployment.

Presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were at Westminster Abbey in their capacity as goodwill ambassadors, a role they took up in 2021 after two decades working with the charity.

Best known for fronting shows including Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec have hosted The Prince’s Trust Awards 10 times and recently collaborated with the charity on a course to make the media industry more accessible.

Two young people from the Middle East who have received support from The Prince's Trust were also invited to the coronation service.

Hassan Alkhawam, 24, sought sanctuary in Northern Ireland with his family in 2017 after escaping the conflict in Syria and was supported by the Prince’s Trust to fulfil his dream of studying software engineering at university.

“The help and encouragement I received was amazing,” Mr Alkhawam said. “I’m grateful to the Prince’s Trust for all their support in helping me achieve a better life, not just for me, but for my family.”

Sara Arah Abu Al Wafa, 26, also benefited from the Tariqi programme Prince’s Trust International ran in partnership with the Business Development Centre in Jordan.