What is Zadok the Priest? The music at King Charles's coronation

A choir at Westminster Abbey will continue a royal tradition on Saturday by singing the hymn Zadok the Priest at the most sacred moment of King Charles III's coronation.

The hymn by German composer Georg Frederick Handel has been played at every British coronation since 1727.

It was composed for the coronation of King George II, who was born in Germany and was a patron of Handel.

The name refers to the biblical story of King Solomon being anointed by the priest Zadok and the Prophet Nathan.

The Old Testament tale is also the origin of the procedure in which the king is anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury — the moment at which the hymn is sung.

Outside of royal events, an adapted version of Zadok the Priest was composed in 1992 as the anthem for football's Champions League.

King Charles's music

As well as traditional music, the coronation features 12 newly commissioned pieces from UK and Commonwealth composers.

Seven of the composers are female, in what is believed to be the first time music written by women is featuring in a coronation.

Buckingham Palace said the king had personally shaped the musical programme for the service, which includes a performance by the official Royal Harpist.

The harp, regarded as the Welsh national instrument, is a nod to King Charles's former role as Prince of Wales.

Prince Philip tribute

Greek Orthodox music will be played in a tribute to the king's late father, who was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark.

The choristers are a mixture of the Choir of Westminster Abbey and other choirs from around the UK.

Fanfares will be played by trumpeters from the British military.

The service concludes with a singing of the national anthem, God Save The King.

It will include a rarely-heard second verse that includes the lyrics: “May he defend our laws / and ever give us cause / to sing with heart and voice / God Save The King”.