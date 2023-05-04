Explosions heard across Ukraine as Zelenskyy to visit the International Criminal Court

Several cities in Ukraine have been rocked by explosions, a day after Russia accused the country of carrying out a drone attack on the Kremlin, targeting President Vladimir Putin.

Blasts were heard in the capital Kyiv, in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa overnight.

"The invaders launched up to 24 Shahed-136/131 attack drones ... The Air Force of Ukraine, in co-operation with other air defence units, shot down 18 attack drones," air force officials said on Telegram.

The drone attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Netherlands on Thursday, where he is meeting leaders of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In March the court issued arrest warrants for Mr Putin and Russia’s children's commissioner for the alleged deportation of under-16s from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.

Mr Zelenskyy arrived at the ICC under heavy security measures, as a Ukrainian flag was flown at the court.

"We are in The Hague. We will meet the leaders of the International Criminal Court," Ukrainian government spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov told news agency AFP.

The Netherlands has pledged both financial and military support to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

The country announced last month that it would buy 14 Leopard 2 tanks with Denmark to give to Kyiv, which is demanding more heavy weapons.

Mr Zelenskyy is due to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren and make a speech entitled "No peace without justice for Ukraine".

'Purposefully staged'

Russia blamed Ukraine for the Kremlin attack, an allegation strenuously denied by Mr Zelenskyy, who said Ukraine "fights on its own territory".

And on Thursday, US-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said several indicators suggest it was “purposefully staged” by Russia.

The ISW said Russian authorities had increased air defences, including in Moscow.

“It is therefore extremely unlikely that two drones could have penetrated multiple layers of air defence and detonated or been shot down just over the heart of the Kremlin in a way that provided spectacular imagery caught nicely on camera,” it said.

“The Kremlin’s immediate, coherent and co-ordinated response to the incident further suggests that the attack was internally prepared in such a way that its intended political effects outweigh its embarrassment.

NEW: #Russia accused #Ukraine of conducting a drone strike against the #Kremlin on May 3.



Russia likely staged this attack in an attempt to bring the war home to a Russian domestic audience & set conditions for a wider societal mobilization.🧵1/7



Latest: https://t.co/TLr6LL5vq3 pic.twitter.com/MPiWIjk93C — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) May 3, 2023

“The rapid and coherent presentation of an official Russian narrative around the strike suggests that Russia staged this incident in close proximity to the May 9 Victory Day holiday in order to frame the war as existential to its domestic audience.”

Since the drone attack Russia has threatened to retaliate “when and where” it considers necessary.

With the biggest rise in wheat prices in six months recorded, the latest flare-up comes at a sensitive time for the future of the safe corridor that allows Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea.

The deputy defence ministers of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine are on Friday due to discuss an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Moscow says could expire on May 18, Turkish media has reported.

Russia will hold talks with UN representatives in Moscow on the same date, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said, according to Russian news agency Tass.

Almost 30 million tonnes of crops have been shipped to the world market under the deal since July, with China the top importer followed by Spain and Turkey. Corn shipments account for about half of the total cargo and wheat for about a quarter.

The eruption in tensions was enough to spark a spate of buying in the wheat market, where money managers had built the biggest net-short position in more than five years.

Prices had slumped to a two-year low on a favourable crop outlook in the Northern Hemisphere, where most of the world’s wheat is grown.