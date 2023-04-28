Spain breaks mainland temperature record for April, with mercury hitting almost 39°C

Spain recorded its hottest mainland temperature for April as the mercury hit 38.8°C on Thursday, the country's meteorological service said.

The figure reached at Cordoba Airport in southern Spain was expected to be "a record temperature in mainland Spain for the month of April", state weather agency AEMET said on Twitter.

But the provisional data has yet to be confirmed in a process that could take days.

The previous record high temperature in mainland Spain was set in 2011 in the eastern city of Elche when the mercury hit 38.6°C.

The highest temperature for all of Spain in the month of April, however, was recorded in 2013 in the Canary Islands off the north-west coast of Africa when the mercury hit 40.2°C.

Spain and neighbouring Portugal have been gripped by an unusually early heatwave, driven by a mass of very hot and dry air coming from Africa.

The mercury hit 32°C just after noon (1000 GMT) on Friday in Cordoba and the central city of Ciudad Real.

Temperatures are expected to ease over the weekend.

The scorching temperatures have prompted warnings about the high risk of wildfires and worsened drought conditions that have already led some farmers not to plant seeds this year.

Long-range weather forecasts show Spain and other parts of western Europe will continue to face unusually warm temperatures next month, offering little relief from drought risks.

Europe already faced its worst drought in centuries last year and saw prolonged periods without rain over the winter, which was the second-warmest on record.

“Very dry soils are being observed across Iberia indeed, with the region being under widespread drought warnings,” said Andrew Pedrini, a meteorologist at AtmosphericG2. “Warmer temperatures and lack of precipitation may worsen drought conditions over there through the next couple of weeks.”

Some relief for drought warnings may come from a more unsettled pattern taking shape towards mid-month, said Maxar Technologies’ meteorologist Matthew Dross.

However, Mr Pedrini is less optimistic and sees no significant force improving drought conditions.

Prolonged heat could pose a test for governments, utilities and agriculture, with about 60 per cent of the Spanish countryside already gripped by drought as of mid-April. Southern Europe is a heavyweight in fruit and vegetables, and lower harvests could worsen the region’s food-price inflation.

A street thermometer marks 38 degrees Celsius in Cordoba city, Andalusia. EPA

Meanwhile, eastern parts of Europe are likely to experience colder weather in May, according to Maxar.

And the UK’s cool, wet start to spring should pave the way for above-average temperatures paired with lower odds of windy spells in the second half, its national forecaster said.

Wind power will be below average for the UK and Nordics, at normal levels in Germany, with some windier periods in southern Europe, said Vasileios Pappas, a meteorologist at MET Group, a Swiss energy company. Lower wind generation could send power prices higher due to greater reliance on traditional fuels for heating.

Hydropower reservoir levels are also likely to decline in Iberia and Scandinavia, Mr Pappas said.

The exceptionally mild winter marked a stroke of luck for Europe since it helped reduce gas needs during the energy crisis. However, a particularly hot spring and summer may increase demand for cooling and thwart efforts to refill storage tanks ahead of next winter.

The continent’s gas inventories currently are more than 58 per cent full, about 20 percentage points above the average for the previous five years.

Last year, Spain experienced its hottest year since records began, with UN figures suggesting nearly 75 per cent of its land is susceptible to desertification due to climate change.