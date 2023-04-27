UK solar power boom: Rooftop installations hit seven-year high

The number of British households installing rooftop solar panels reached a seven-year high in the first quarter of this year, with more than 50,700 homes adding solar arrays.

This represents a significant increase from the same period last year and the highest figure since late 2015. The installations accounted for 265 megawatts of power, half that of a typical coal-fired unit.

Gareth Simkins of Solar Energy UK noted that growing environmental concerns and awareness of the financial benefits have led to a steady increase in solar installations in recent years.

“In the last year, solar installations have been driven by the energy crisis. The war in Ukraine has driven energy bills higher and there has been a greater awareness that solar panels can help to save on costs,” he said.

Moreover, awareness about the environmental benefits of solar panels has grown.

Solar panels consist of cells made from layers of semi-conducting material, such as silicon, that generate electricity when exposed to sunlight.

The benefits of solar electricity include reduced electricity bills and a smaller carbon footprint.

In related news, shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband hinted that the Labour party could mandate solar panels on new builds if it wins power.

Mr Miliband called solar panels a “huge opportunity” for green technology advancement.

The government has already cut taxes on domestic solar panels and is exploring additional ways to reduce costs.

The Labour party's interest signals a potential policy shift in the future.

Although solar installations are booming, solar energy only accounts for 4.4 per cent of the UK's electricity generation, compared to 35.9 per cent from gas and 23.3 per cent from wind.

The Microgeneration Certification Scheme recorded its highest number of home battery installations in the first quarter of this year, but actual figures may be higher because the MCS does not record installations by unaccredited providers.

As the UK government and political parties explore ways to reduce energy costs and promote green technologies, demand for solar installations is expected to continue growing as the trend towards renewable energy sources is clear.