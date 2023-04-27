UK sanctions two Afghans over ISIS ties

The UK government has announced sanctions on two Afghan men due to their leadership roles in ISIS-K.

Maulawi Rajab was described by Britain and the UN as a senior leader of ISIS-Khorasan Province, a branch of the terror group that operates in Afghanistan, and Sultan Aziz Azam as a spokesman for the group.

The British government said it had imposed a travel ban and asset freeze under its ISIS and Al Qaeda sanctions programme.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday also approved the addition of the Afghan men as those subject to its asset freeze and travel ban programme.

Rajab was identified by the US in 2021 as a senior ISIS-K leader who plans attacks and operations in Kabul province.

At the same time, the US designated Rajab, Azam and a third man, Sanaullah Ghafari, as global terrorists for being part of the group’s leadership.

The US also placed sanctions on Ismatullah Khalozai for enabling “international financial transactions that fund human trafficking networks” as well as “the movement of foreign fighters who seek to escalate tension in Afghanistan and the region”.