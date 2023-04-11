Ritz London jobseeker told 'Afro-style' hair not allowed

Jerelle Jules has offered to help the hotel address its diversity policy

Soraya Ebrahimi
Apr 11, 2023
A man who applied for a role at The Ritz was told that "Afro-style" hair was banned among staff at the prestigious London hotel.

The hotel’s employee grooming policy was sent to Jerelle Jules, 30, after he had reached the final interview stage.

After receiving what Mr Jules considered to be a "disingenuous and lacklustre" apology, he was later told that a black hair stylist from the hotel had approved the policy phrasing.

The document indicated "institutional racism", Mr Jules said.

Two weeks ago he applied for a job as a dining reservations supervisor and was sent the policy shortly before he was due to attend the final interview.

Staff could not have "unusual hairstyles such as spiky or Afro-style", the policy stated

.Mr Jules declined the interview as it was the first time he had been told he could not have Afro hair for a job.

The policy was introduced in 2021 and was an example of "corporate ignorance", he said.

"I want to make sure that things like this don't happen again," Mr Jules said.

"It's about inclusivity and black professionalism."

He said he had invited The Ritz to talk about diversity and being "open to all candidates".

The Ritz hotel in Piccadilly, London. Reuters

"The Ritz London does not condone discrimination of any form and we are genuinely committed to fostering an inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for all of our colleagues and guests,” a representative of the five-star hotel said.

The hair policy was "blatant discrimination", Andy Slaughter, Labour MP for Hammersmith, told the BBC.

"The response by The Ritz on being challenged is wholly inadequate," Mr Slaughter said.

"They have not explained how this racist and demeaning policy came about or what they now intend to do to address its legacy.

"Mr Jules has offered to help them improve their recruitment process, which is a generous offer and one they should take up.

"There is no room for this type of attitude from employers."

Updated: April 11, 2023, 9:40 PM
