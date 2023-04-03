St Petersburg explosion: Anti-war activist arrested after military blogger killed

Police in Russia have arrested a prominent anti-war activist on suspicion of killing a military blogger in a bombing in St Petersburg.

Darya Trepova, 26, was detained by officers after the blast in a cafe that killed Vladlen Tatarsky, Russian online news outlet Fontanka reported.

Her arrest came after a video appeared to show a woman walking into the cafe carrying a box.

The explosion on the banks of the Neva river on Sunday killed the 40 year old and left about 30 others wounded.

The blogger, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and was one of the most prominent pro-war commentators in Russia.

The Kremlin called the assassination a "terrorist act" and cited Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee in saying that there was evidence linking Ukraine to the bombing.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred to a statement by the Committee, adding: "This is a terrorist act."

"The active phase of the investigation is now under way," he said. "We see quite vigorous steps to detain suspects. Let's be patient and wait for the next announcements from our special services, which are working on this."

Russian anti-terrorism investigators accused Ukraine's security services and "agents" linked to opposition leader Alexei Navalny of being behind the attack.

"The terrorist attack was planned by Ukrainian security services with the help of agents working with the so-called Anti-Corruption Foundation," Russia's anti-terror committee said, referring to Mr Navalny's organisation.

Russian news reports suggested the bomb was hidden in a bust of the blogger that the suspect had given to him as a gift shortly before the explosion.

Earlier, the Russian Interior Ministry had identified the suspect as Ms Trepova, of St Petersburg. She has previously been detained for taking part in anti-war rallies.

The ministry had placed Ms Trepova on the wanted list hours before her arrest was announced.

Mr Tatarsky was born in the Donbas, eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland, and worked as a coal miner before establishing a furniture business.

After encountering financial woes, he robbed a bank and was sentenced to jail. He fled from custody after a Russian-backed separatist rebellion engulfed the Donbas in 2014, weeks after Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. He then joined separatist rebels and fought on the front line before turning to blogging.