Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on espionage charges

A reporter with The Wall Street Journal has been detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage, Russia's FSB security service said on Thursday.

Evan Gershkovich was arrested in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, the Interfax news agency reported.

Yekaterinburg, where Evan Gershkovich was arrested. Reuters

In a statement quoted by Interfax, the FSB said it had “stopped the illegal activities of US citizen Gershkovich Evan, born in 1991, a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited at the Russian Foreign Ministry, who is suspected of spying in the interests of the American government”.

No comment was immediately available from the newspaper.

The statement said Gershkovich had been tasked “by the American side” with gathering information on “the activities of one of the enterprises of the military-defence complex”, without providing any evidence.

Gershkovich reports on Russia and Ukraine as a correspondent in the newspaper's Moscow bureau.

His last report, published earlier this week, focused on the Russian economy's slowdown amid western sanctions imposed when Russian troops entered Ukraine last year.

The FSB didn’t say when the arrest took place. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage.

Before joining The Wall Street Journal, Gershkovich, 31, worked for AFP in Moscow.

He was previously a reporter for The Moscow Times, an English-language news website.

Gershkovich speaks Russian. His parents live in the US but are originally from the Soviet Union.

This is a developing story.