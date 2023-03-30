UK aims to meet climate targets by boosting nuclear, hydrogen and carbon capture

Carbon capture technology and boosts for offshore wind are at the centre of a new plan to boost green investment and infrastructure called “Powering up Britain,” the UK government announced on Thursday.

New green hydrogen production projects feature prominently alongside plans for the establishment of Great British Nuclear.

The plan, which seeks to guarantee the UK's energy security, is also seen as a way of countering the “distortive” impact of the US Inflation Reduction Act.

“Access to cheap, abundant and reliable energy provide the foundation stone of a thriving economy with our homes and businesses relying on it to deliver our future prosperity,” Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said.

He acknowledged that “we’re not there yet” on carbon capture technology, but said it could eventually “bring in a lot of money”.

Dozens of measures

Powering up Britain is more than 1,000 pages long, with dozens of measures from energy efficiency in households to large infrastructure projects.

The measures include:

· Within the carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) sector, the first projects will now enter into negotiations to be rolled out further into the UK's “industrial heartlands”.

· A £160 million ($197 million) fund will be launched to support port infrastructure projects involved with floating offshore wind generation.

· A £240 million Net-Zero Hydrogen Fund, which will back the first tranche of new green hydrogen production projects.

· The launch of Great British Nuclear to support the growth of the nuclear industry.

· Speeding up the planning process to attract investment so that wind and solar projects can be built more quickly.

· Rebranding the ECO+ scheme that seeks to upgrade 300,000 of the country’s least energy efficient homes, as the Great British Insulation Scheme.

· Investing more than £380 million into boosting electric vehicle (EV) charging points and infrastructure across the UK to support the roll-out of electric vehicles.

· Providing UK Export Finance with an extra £10 billion capacity to boost exports, including from the UK’s world leading clean growth sectors.

· Building a stable environment for businesses to invest and grow in the transition to electric vehicles and sustainable aviation fuel.

New jobs and opportunities

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We have stepped in to shield people from its worst impacts by helping to pay around half the typical energy bill. But we are also stepping up to power Britain and ensure our energy security in the long term with more affordable, clean energy from Britain, so we can drive down energy prices and grow our economy.

“That’s why we’re driving forward plans to boost renewables, revive nuclear and build new thriving industries like carbon capture, which will in turn create good jobs across the country, provide new opportunities for British businesses at home and abroad, and maintain our world-leading action to reach net zero.”

But campaigners and critics suggested that ministers had missed the chance to pursue a more radical green industrial strategy, with Friends of the Earth labelling some of the announcements “lacklustre”.

Mr Shapps said homes will move from gas to cleaner energy “over the next decade or two”.

During a morning media round, he said: “We all know that electricity can be a big way to decarbonise, but we also know these are big changes. So this is not a sort of rip-out-your-boiler moment. This is a transition over a period of time to get to homes which are heated in a different way and also insulated much better.”