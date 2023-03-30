Germany's Henning Wehn revels in King Charles's comedy shout-out

Comedian Henning Wehn delighted in a royal shout-out on Thursday as Britain's King Charles III paid tribute to the UK's cultural links with Germany.

In a light-hearted segment of his speech to the German parliament, the king saluted Wehn as "Germany's comedy ambassador".

"Henning Wehn has given us an understanding of German quirks, as Monty Python brought our own here," he said.

The comedian said the royal mention was "rather surreal", in a tweet posted from an account renamed King Charles Beste Mann.

Wehn's stand-up act makes light of the British stereotype that Germans lack a sense of humour.

As I say..rather surreal. pic.twitter.com/8qkGwD4PbL — King Charles Beste Mann 🥶 (@henningwehn) March 30, 2023

The king paid tribute to centuries of cultural links between the UK and Germany, such as the music of Georg Frederick Handel that will be played at his coronation on May 6.

He said more recent generations might think of the Beatles and their performances in Hamburg, or of German band Kraftwerk.

"For the last 50 years, we have laughed together, both with each other and at each other," the king said, to laughter and applause from MPs.

"Like all old friends at moments, the warmth of our relationship allows a small smile at each other's expense."

Switching into German, he cited England and Germany's long football rivalry and noted an English win in the women's European Championship last year.

He quoted a comedy sketch called Dinner for One that is long-forgotten in Britain but broadcast annually as a New Year's Eve tradition in Germany.

"It is, I know, an integral part of a German happy new year," he said.